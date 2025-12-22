Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Ontario police make arresr after fatal shooting near Lexington-Springmill Road and U.S. 30

The Ontario Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the area of Lexington-Springmill Road and U.S. 30 last night.

In a statement, Chief Tom Hill said that responding officers took the suspected shooter into custody.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

BCI will also be assisting in this investigation.

No additional details have been released at this time, but we will update this story as we learn more information.

Anyone with information on this investigation is encouraged to contact the department at 419-529-2115.

