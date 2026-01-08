Canton Township house fire displaces 6 people after space heater causes garage to go up in flames

A house fire that started in a garage early Wednesday morning displaced six people after the blaze spread to the home, causing the roof to collapse.

Fire Chief Chris Smith said they got the call about the fire just after 2 a.m. at 4918 Fields Ave. SW when a space heater in the garage likely malfunctioned.

"The fire started in the garage and spread to the home, leading to a roof collapse," Smith said.

Four adults and two children were sleeping inside when the fire started, but woke up and escaped safely, according to Smith.

Smith said smoke detectors were installed in the home, but were not working at the time of the fire.

The chief is using this incident to remind residents about space heater safety, emphasizing the importance of proper use and maintenance of heating equipment.