Police find alleged driver after hit-skip at No Kings Rally in Jackson Township

Jackson Township Police said they have identified a man who is allegedly responsible for hitting a woman with his vehicle and fleeing the scene during Saturday's No Kings Rally.

Police said they received calls of the woman being hit by a vehicle on Fulton Drive around 2:15 p.m. Saturday.

According to the Jackson Fire Department, they transported a 53-year-old woman who was struck by a vehicle on Fulton Drive to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

When police arrived, they were given a description of the vehicle and a license plate number.

Police said the vehicle fled the scene, heading westbound on Fulton Drive.

According to police, the Ohio State Highway Patrol helped them locate the suspect when he arrived at his home in Jackson Township.

The police department is working with the Massillon Prosecutor's Office to determine if there will be any potential charges.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is asked to call the police at 330-834-3960.

News 5 spoke with protesters about witnessing the accident.

Woman hit by truck at No Kings Rally in Jackson Township

RELATED: Woman hit by truck at No Kings Rally in Jackson Township

"We heard this collective 'whoa' and then we looked over, and this white truck had come up on the curb, and the curb turned into a guardrail. They hit the guardrail, and then I don't know if the guardrail hit into the person sitting behind it, or if the truck hit her,” said Jackson Township resident Traci Skipper.

Skipper says the atmosphere changed, but they continued their rally.

"It kind of put a damper on the rest of the day, and then we were told by peace marshals to stand further back,” said Skipper.

