Woman killed in Alliance; police focused on a person of interest

A woman has been killed, and a person of interest has been identified, Alliance police chief Akenra X told News 5 on Wednesday morning.

It happened on the 300 block of West Ely.

The chief said the homicide victim is a white female in her late 30s. He did not reveal the identity of the person of interest.

"There is no threat to the community," X said. "The investigation is ongoing."

The death was first reported by Jordan Miller News.

News 5 has a crew en route and will continue to update this story throughout the day.