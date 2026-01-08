A century of memories: The Coffee Pot restaurant closes, heads to auction

BARBERTON, Ohio — After more than a century, a Summit County landmark is closing its doors. The Coffee Pot restaurant, famous for its signature coffee pot exterior, served its final cup on Christmas Eve.

On Jan. 8, folks can tour the restaurant and inspect the property starting at 3 p.m. The live auction hosted by Bob Young with Kiko Auctions will begin at 4:30 p.m.

Everything inside the 102-year-old establishment is up for grabs.

Owners Menda Ramsey and her husband Ken, have owned the Coffee Pot since 2001. The couple is only the third set of owners in its long history. After decades of serving the community, they are ready for their next chapter: retirement.

From the dining room to the kitchen, this is a fully equipped business.

"This would be a turnkey business, you're buying the tables, the chairs, all the equipment and even the owners are willing to work with the next owner to transition them into it, whether it's recipes or just kind of show them the quirks of the business," said Young.

Young said he's already gotten several calls from people who want to keep the legacy alive.

"They've got a few employees that would like to stay here that have been here, I think one of them for 18 years. So that's kind of their goal, obviously, to sell it and retire but also to transfer the ownership and continue the legacy," said Young.