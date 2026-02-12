Akron apartment complex loses water after failing to pay water bill

AKRON, Ohio — Residents at Summit Ridge Apartments along Independence Avenue faced days without hot water and dealt with a complete water shutoff after the property management company's new finance employee forgot to pay the water bill.

Candice Buchanan was one of several residents to notify News 5 about the lack of water inside the apartments, saying she had been without water for about 24 hours and without hot water since last week.

"Can't cook, can't clean up like I need to [and] can't shower," Buchanan said. "I haven’t had a shower since Friday of last week."

When News 5 arrived Thursday around 11 p.m., crews at the apartment complex were working to restore water service.

While on site, the regional director for property at Millenia Housing Management, which runs Summit Ridge, told News 5 that the water shutoff occurred because a new finance person hired several months ago forgot to pay the water bill. She added that the employee is no longer with the company.

By mid-afternoon, water service was restored to both buildings at the complex.

News 5 Candice Buchanan showed News 5 the lack of water coming out of her kitchen faucet, as dirty dishes piled up waiting to be cleaned.

Millennia Housing Management issued a statement that it has "implemented additional oversight to ensure this does not occur again."

This marks the second time in less than a year that Summit Ridge Apartments has faced similar utility issues. In February 2025, tenants complained about no heat and hot water, with one resident saying they had to "boil water on our stove to just clean ourselves."

According to some tenants, the water problems are compounded by other ongoing issues at the complex, including bugs, cleanliness issues, overdue maintenance, and inadequate heating.

During our conversation, Buchanan showed News 5 her thermostat set to 90 degrees, but the temperature inside her apartment remained between 65 and 70 degrees.

The company also addressed those other concerns in a statement:

Heat service is currently working in both buildings. Residents with individual concerns are encouraged to contact the management office so maintenance can evaluate their unit directly.



Professional pest control services are on site twice weekly, and we have been advised there has been a significant decrease in activity. Residents may request additional treatment as needed.



Buchanan hopes the water shutoff serves as a wake-up call for property management.

"To get rent from everybody living here and the buildings are falling apart... something has got to happen – this is beyond out of hand," Buchanan said.

News 5 also reached out to Akron's Department of Neighborhood Assistance, which said it currently has open/unresolved orders for 22 of the 402 units at Summit Ridge.

"We are currently working to schedule a meeting with Millenia Housing ownership and property management to discuss our concerns and the possibility of future enforcement action for ongoing non-compliance for open orders at the complex," a spokesperson with the City of Akron added.