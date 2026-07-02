City of Twinsburg teams up with agencies to collect money for families impacted by recent house explosion

TWINSBURG TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The City of Twinsburg is teaming up with other agencies to help the victims of a powerful gas line explosion that rocked a neighborhood one week ago.

A fundraiser is set to collect money for dozens of families impacted by the damage.

Allyson Tonozzi, executive director of the Twinsburg Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber is teaming up with the Twinsburg Rotary Club and the City of Twinsburg to support the victims through a fundraiser, stressing that money is the best way to help because many residents are displaced and don't have places to store donated items or the ability to prepare meals.

"These people are displaced for an unlimited amount of time," Tonozzi said. "We really hope that people step up and give what they can; small, large, anything helps.

Three homes were destroyed, and dozens more were heavily damaged. Charred debris was still visible on Thursday, along with boarded windows and the sides of some homes peeling off.

WEWS The aftermath of a house explosion in Twinsburg Township that rocked a neighborhood.

Miraculously, there were no serious injuries.

Resident Marisa McLelland was in London on vacation at the time of the blast and suddenly received calls from people who were worried about her.

"'Are you okay? Is everything okay?' That caught me by surprise. I didn't know what they were talking about," said McLelland. "I don't know. It's just pretty sad when you look around and see how badly these houses have been damaged."

Officials give update on Twinsburg Township explosion rocks neighborhood

McLelland said neighbors are doing what they can to help each other, and there's gratitude for the outpouring of support from the community.

"It's good for all of us, especially the people that have the most needs," McLelland said.

If you would like to help out, go to Twinsburgflags.com. The fundraiser goes through July 15.