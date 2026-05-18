‘Never Stopped Doing Good': Family honors 9-year-old killed in accident through acts of kindness

GREEN, Ohio — Members of a Green, Ohio, family are turning their personal tragedy into messages of hope, healing and help, one month after 9-year-old Samuel Rife died in a neighborhood accident.

Rev. Harlen Rife, the pastor of Greensburg United Methodist Church, and his wife, Madeline, are keeping the memory of Sam alive in many generous ways.

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The parents spoke with News 5 at their church and stressed that their third-grade son made a lasting impact on so many people.

"I think really how compassionate he was, and funny too," Madeline Rife said. "He always made me laugh. He always had a funny joke. I think he always wanted to bring a smile wherever he went."

"Everywhere he went, he just brought this positive energy and outgoing spirit and tried to make sure everyone was included," Rev. Rife said.

Courtesy of the Rife family

Sam was also known for his love for volunteering and helping. He was part of a "building brigade" that constructed beds for families in need. He also enjoyed serving meals at an organization called Canton Food Not Bombs.

"We were just so lucky to be Sam's parents," Rev. Rife said.

On April 17, while playing with a friend on Peachwood Way in Green, Sam ran into the street and was hit by a 2025 Jeep Wrangler, driven by an 81-year-old man, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office. Sam was taken to Akron Children's Hospital, where he died.

9-year-old boy fatally hit by car in Green

RELATED: 9-year-old boy fatally hit by car in Green

The case remains under investigation, according to Bill Holland, the chief of administration for the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

"Obviously, the thing we want most of all would be to have Sam back, but his memory is best kept alive when people show kindness to each other," the pastor said.

Kindness has been on display in many ways since the child's death.

A mother of one of Sam's classmates made buttons with the boy's picture on them. His baseball team has been wearing "Make Sam proud" arm sleeves. In addition, more than $30,000 in donations came in to support the family.

The Rife family decided to give that money to Family Support Services, which helps Green School District families with things like clothing, food and housing support.

"I think what small good can come out of this has been helpful just to know that we are able to do something for other people in the community," Madeline Rife said.

On top of that, the family has already created the Samuel Rife Scholarship to benefit graduating seniors who have been recipients of benefits from Family Support Services.

The first scholarships in Sam's name will be awarded during a senior awards ceremony scheduled to take place Monday evening. The Rife family feels it will be very meaningful to give back to kids only one month after losing Sam.

"We talked a little bit about (how) we have the opportunity to present the scholarship each year. For me, the most important year will be the year that it's Sam's class," Pastor Rife said.

Sock donation drives in honor of Sam are also taking place at area churches, including Greensburg United Methodist Church.

Wearing long and unusual socks was another one of Sam's calling cards. After his death, many of his classmates wore similar socks and posed for a picture with their feet in a circle.

"He became famous for wearing these tall, loudly printed socks," his dad told News 5.

Courtesy of the Rife family

Many of the socks will be donated to families in need through the nonprofit group Green Good Neighbors.

News 5 Cleveland Rev. Harlen Rife

While the Rife family members are heartbroken, they remain determined to turn their anguish into action and do what they believe Sam would have wanted: help other people.

"His memory can live on and he's still doing good because Sam was somebody who never stopped doing good," Rev. Rife said.