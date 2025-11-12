Ohio BCI investigating officer-involved shooting outside Akron shopping plaza

AKRON, Ohio — News 5 is following breaking news out of Akron. That is where Ohio BCI is now investigating an officer-involved shooting outside of a busy shopping plaza.

Our Overnight News Tracker followed Akron Police as they shut down the area of Albrecht Avenue and High Grove Boulevard. They were called there around 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

According to the Akron Police Union's Facebook page, there was an officer-involved shooting. The post says witnesses reported a man was armed with a semi-automatic gun and pointing it at people. As officers arrived, the union says, police encountered the suspect who was not cooperating with their commands. The post goes on to say responding officers were forced to make a "split second decision" for the safety of the community."

However, details are limited about the status of the investigation and how the suspect/officers are doing. Our overnight News Tracker captured investigators placing at least two dozen evidence markers outside—mainly on the street and sidewalk of the shopping plaza. They even used a metal detector—to try to find more shell casings.

News 5 has reached out to Ohio BCI and Akron Police for more information. Stay with us and watch live reports from Good Morning Cleveland beginning at 5 a.m. For the latest on this developing situation.