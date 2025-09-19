Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation releases new age-progressed photo of man missing from CLE since 2004

CLEVELAND — The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation released a new age-progressed photo of a man who disappeared from Cleveland in 2004.

News 5 has covered Michael Hodge's disappearance over the years, including following up with his family earlier this year.

RELATED: Ohio's Missing Persons Working Group aims to bring home loved ones who vanished

Hodge was 39 years old when he was last seen riding a 10-speed bike on March 6, 2004, near the 4000 block of West 172nd Street near Puritas Avenue in Cleveland.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a T-shirt, a white jacket, white athletic shoes and a blue canvas fishing hat over a gray knit cap. He is known to hop on trains, according to the Ohio BCI.

This is what a forensic artist thinks he would look like now at the age of 61:

Ohio Burea of Criminal Investigation Age-processed photo of Michael Hodge

Investigators are hoping this new image will spur some new tips from the public.

“Michael is out there somewhere, and we’ll keep searching until his family gets the answers they deserve,” said Dave Yost, Ohio attorney general. “If you recognize his face or know anything about his whereabouts, please pick up the phone and call BCI.”

Anyone with information is asked to call BCI’s Criminal Intelligence Unit at 855-224-6446. A public bulletin issued Thursday has additional images and information about the case.