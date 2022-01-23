Ohio partisan divide again thwarts 10-year legislative maps

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Redistricting Commission has failed for a second time to reach the bipartisan consensus needed to pass 10-year maps of state legislative districts based on 2020 census totals.

Despite being scolded by the state’s high court, the seven-member panel approved new maps along party lines in the face of a court-set Saturday deadline.

That means the plan would be good for just four years. But the Ohio Supreme Court has reserved the right to review the panel’s proposed change.

Voting rights and Democratic groups successfully challenged an earlier round of maps as an extreme partisan gerrymander. Republicans defended the new district lines as constitutional.

