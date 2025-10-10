Ohio sees surge in children accidentally eating marijuana edibles

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — Children under five are accidentally consuming marijuana edibles at alarming rates in Ohio, with most cases requiring hospitalization and some needing critical care, according to new data from Ohio Poison Centers.

Edible forms of marijuana have been involved in the majority of cases reported among children under five this year.

Among these young children, 90% were treated in a healthcare facility, and nearly two out of three patients were hospitalized. Of those hospitalized children, approximately 30% were admitted to a critical care unit.

Ohio Poison Centers Among young children (0-5 years) in 2025, edible forms of marijuana have been involved in the majority of cases reported to Ohio Poison Centers (<90%).

The bright colors and kid-friendly shapes make it difficult to tell the difference between candy and edible marijuana products. "It's a scary situation when children ingest a drug like that," said Kristen Fox Berki, executive director of Lorain County Children's Services.

Fox Berki says her agency has seen an increase in these cases. Over the course of this year, Lorain County Children's Services has received roughly 35 referrals related to accidental cannabis ingestion by children — roughly one per week, sometimes two.

"The best we can come up with is that it's connected to the legalization of THC. I think it's just more available maybe and maybe it's more common to have in the home where children have access to it," Fox Berki said.

Recreational marijuana was officially legal in December 2023.

Licensed sales at dispensaries began in August 2024.

Lorain County Children's Services is getting more calls from hospitals about these cases, representing a significant shift from previous years when such incidents were so infrequent they weren't tracked.

Dr. Ryan Marino at University Hospitals says marijuana affects children differently than adults. "The thing that we worry about is that small children in particular can actually get pretty sick and they can become sleepy to the point of being comatose and unresponsive and actually need a ventilator to help them breathe," he said.

According to Marino, while children typically need to sleep off the effects, without medical support, a child could die.

Ohio Poison Centers

Prevention and safety measures

Fox Berki recommends using a medication bag that locks to keep cannabis products out of children's reach.

These bags are available through the Lorain County Health Department, the Lorain County Mental Health Board, and online retailers.

With Halloween approaching, Fox Berki said parents should carefully inspect their children's candy. "If there's gummies in there, really look at them. Is it a brand you recognize? Is it packaged correctly? If there's anything suspicious about it, probably don't let your kids have it," Fox Berki said.

Lorain County Children's Services is working to educate families about these dangers as cases continue to rise.

Anyone who needs assistance or has questions about potential marijuana ingestion can reach out to a medical expert by calling 1-800-222-1222. This service is available 24/7/365, confidential, and free of charge.