Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash in Canton

The Canton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Saturday, according to OSHP.

According to OSHP, Robert Dennis, 64, was driving a motorcycle southbound on Whipple Avenue at 4th Street Northwest when an Acura traveling northbound failed to yield when making a left turn. The Acura turned right in front of Dennis, causing him to strike the front of the Acura.

Dennis was ejected from the motorcycle, OSHP said.

According to OSHP, Dennis was transported to Aultman Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the Acura was not injured.

The crash is still under investigation, OSHP said.

