Ohio Turnpike, OHSHP reminds drivers of work zone safety

OHIO — The Ohio Turnpike and Ohio State Highway Patrol wants to remind drivers to obey the laws associated with construction work zones.

Close to $320 million worth of capital improvement projects are underway on the turnpike. That amounts to 22 active work zones with hundreds of workers in those areas. That construction is expected to continue well into the fall.

“We realize those zones can create an inconvenience,” Ohio Turnpike Public Information Officer Brian Newbacher said. “Actually, if you’re traveling from border to border, it’s only an additional 14 minutes.”

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is warning drivers to slow down and follow the law. Flags, speed limit signs, cones and barrels all indicate that you’re driving through a work zone. Sergeant Ryan Purpura said there’s a reason for the reduced speeds.

“That could be the design of the road,” he said. “It could be narrow because of the walls. There are a lot of things that go into that speed limit. It is important that people do the speed limit.”

Many people aren’t obeying that speed limit. This year, the OHSHP has issued around 1,500 citations for speeding in work zones. More than half of those have been 20 miles or more over the speed limit. Those citations can come with a hefty price tag as fines can double for speeding in a work zone.

The Ohio Turnpike said much of the construction work will continue into October or November, depending on the weather. For the sake of yourself, other drivers and the construction workers, the turnpike along with OHSHP is asking drivers to put away distractions and be mindful of work zones.

“We want the motoring public to realize there are people outside working on the roadways,” Sgt. Purpura said. “Sometimes there is a concrete wall. Other times, it is a barrel or a cone. We want the motoring public to be really mindful and observe the speed limits, increase that following distance and limit those distractions.”