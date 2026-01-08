Once-thriving shopping plaza to be demolished in Mansfield

MANSFIELD — A once-thriving shopping plaza along Mansfield’s Miracle Mile has become an issue for the Mansfield community. The West Park Shopping Center was the start of major retail in Richland County, but it's deteriorated over the years.

“This whole parking lot was filled up with cars and there was a lot of places to shop,” said Mansfield resident Brett Kraft.

Over the years, the shopping center has become an eyesore in the community. And replacing the center was a goal for Mayor Jodie Perry when she first took office in 2024.

“The West Park Shopping Plaza has been an issue in the community for many years, and it was also a project that I've been working on for two years. So, I was super excited to be able to get all the parties in agreement and take a very positive step forward that we're going to start to see in 2026,” said Perry.

The mayor announced the former West Park Shopping Center was bought by Dan and Brenda Niss from Charter Next Generation, a group responsible for the development of other Richland County projects.

"Dan and Brenda Niss are very community minded, and they really purchased the property to help the community get it back in local hands," said Perry.

Back in 2015, the property was sold to a real estate development firm in New York and Perry was eager to get it in local hands.

“I think when someone owns something and they're actually living in your community, they're more invested and they want to see that property thrive,” said Perry.

Currently, there are a few businesses still open in the shopping center, one dating back to the 70s.

“We’ve got a natural food store, Chinese food, a nail salon and an auto care business. They'll be there for the foreseeable future. I do think long term the whole lot will be looked at, but at least at this point that part of the plaza isn't as bad,” said Perry.

It's not clear what will replace the shopping center, but Perry says she has ideas.

“I was up front that I wanted to use at least a part of the property for a public use. We're thinking perhaps a public park there and maybe that could be the location for a new community pool which is something residents have been asking for,” said Perry.

Perry says there will be plenty of chances for public input in the future.

“I do believe that there is a bright future for that lot and it can really help us change the trajectory of miracle mile and still be a place that draws people from all over the community,” said Perry.

Perry says the demolition of the empty spaces of the building will start in mid-2026. Money for the demolition could come from a state grant.