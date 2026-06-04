Oregan man indicted following bomb threats made to Ohio schools in March

An Oregon man was indicted by a federal jury following multiple false bomb threats made to Ohio schools in March.

It was discovered that the swatting calls originated from out of state, and an investigation revealed they came from an 18-year-old in Sweet Home, Oregon, the DOJ said.

Among the schools included are local institutions such as Rocky River, Auburn Career Center and Cardinal High School.

NEO schools among many statewide that received swatting threats

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The 18-year-old is charged with making threatening communications involving explosives.

He was arrested on May 27.