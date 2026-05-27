Oregon man arrested in connection with mass swatting calls made to Ohio schools in March

An Oregon man has been arrested in connection with dozens of bomb threat calls that prompted many Ohio schools to go under lockdown in March, according to the Department of Justice.

Law enforcement agencies began investigating after at least 17 Ohio schools received bomb threats, several of which were in Northeast Ohio.

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Many schools were placed under lockdown as law enforcement searched buildings.

The threats were found to be swatting calls coming from out of state, and an investigation revealed they originated from an 18-year-old man from Sweet Home, Oregon, the DOJ said.

According to the criminal complaint and affidavit, the 18-year-old allegedly used multiple aliases to threaten schools and organizations, according to the DOJ. He also allegedly offered swatting services for sale and doxed at least one person in Illinois.

The DOJ said the 18-year-old would monitor media coverage to see the public reaction to his swatting calls.

If convicted, he will face up to 10 years in prison.