Outside agency to investigate Tasha Grant's death

CLEVELAND, OH — An outside agency will handle the investigation into the May death of a woman in Cuyahoga County's custody.

A spokesperson for Cuyahoga County Sheriff Harold Pretel confirmed to News 5 Investigators the Trumbull County Sheriff's Office will handle the investigation into Tasha Grant's death.

The 39-year-old died inside her hospital room minutes after body camera video showed she was restrained by MetroHealth Police officers and a sheriff's deputy.

'I can't breathe': Body-cam video released of amputee who died in county custody

RELATED: Body camera video released after woman died in Cuyahoga County custody 5 months ago

In police reports, officers wrote that Grant, a double leg amputee, was frustrated about pain and medications when she threw herself on the floor and threatened medical staff and officers.

Body camera video showed officers grab Grant and restrain her against a bed while a nurse injected something into Grant's arm.

More than 20 times in the video recording, Grant said she couldn't breathe.

Minutes later, records showed Grant died.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office ruled her death a homicide.

Death of woman who died in Cuyahoga County custody ruled homicide

RELATED: Death of woman who died in Cuyahoga County custody ruled homicide

According to an autopsy report, Grant's cause of death is listed as "physical restraint in the setting of congestive heart failure."

County records showed Grant was booked into Cuyahoga County jail on April 17, 2025, facing vandalism and aggravated menacing charges.

According to a county email to state corrections officials, Grant was taken to the hospital May 2, 2025, for chest pains.

She died May 5, 2025.

On Oct. 22, Grant's family and attorneys spoke to the public after the body camera video was released.

Family of woman who died in custody address public after body cam video released

RELATED: Attorneys, family of woman who died in Cuyahoga County custody address public after body cam video released

