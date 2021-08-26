Parma man charged for hit-skip crash that injured 9-year-old boy on bicycle

PARMA, Ohio — A Parma man turned himself in to police Wednesday in connection with a hit-ship crash that happened earlier this week and left a 9-year-old boy seriously injured.

Milton J. Rullan, 38, is charged with stopping after an accident on public roads or highways (hit-skip), a fourth-degree felony, according to police.

Rullan turned himself in after an officer made contact with him on the phone, police said.

The crash happened Tuesday in the 4700 block of Sheraton Drive around 7:15 p.m. The boy was riding a bicycle when he was hit by a 2009 Ford Escape.

After allegedly striking the boy, Rullan fled the scene, police said. Officers found the Ford Escape abandoned just after 4 a.m. on Wednesday near the 5000 block of Forestwood Drive by the ice rink.

Police said the boy's injuries were serious but non-life-threatening. His current condition is unknown.

RELATED: 9-year-old boy struck by SUV in Parma seriously injured, police say

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.