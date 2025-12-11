Parma man who beat his 5-year-old son to death in 2021 dies by suicide in prison

A Parma man who has been behind bars after he beat his son to death in 2021 killed himself in prison earlier this week.

According to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections, Matthew Ponomarenko died from an "apparent suicide" on Dec. 7 at the Correctional Reception Center in Orient, Ohio.

ORDC didn't say what the specific circumstances surrounding the man's death were, stating that the official cause of death will be determined when the death certificate is received.

On March 25, 2021, Parma police responded to a home in the 4700 block of Russell Avenue after Ponomarenko called 911. In the call, Ponomarenko told a dispatcher that he was "hearing voices" and that he killed his son.

In the recording, Ponomarenko told the dispatcher he killed his son with a baseball bat.

RELATED: ‘I just killed my son...I am hearing voices’ — Parma man charged with murder of 5-year-old boy

Officers arrived at the scene and arrested Ponomarenko in the front yard. Police said officers found his son Jax lying on the living room floor with multiple blunt-force injuries to his head and face. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Parma Police Department / Scott Noll - News 5 Left: 5-year-old Jax Ponomarenko. Background: A roadside memorial outside the boy's Parma home.

The community came together and created a memorial outside the house where Jax was killed.

WATCH:

‘I just killed my son...I am hearing voices’ — Parma man charged with murder of 5-year-old boy

In June of 2021, a Cuyahoga County grand jury indicted Ponomarenko.

In November 2023, Ponomarenko pleaded guilty to aggravated murder, kidnapping and endangering children. He was sentenced to life in prison.