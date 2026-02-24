Parma police welfare check on man who made 'suicidal statements' ends with deadly shooting

BROOKLYN, Ohio — A call to Parma Police for a welfare check at a man's home ended with him being shot outside a business on Brookpark Road, according to a statement from Brooklyn Police that called the incident an "officer involved shooting."

Just before 1 p.m., Parma officers responded to a welfare check for a suicidal man, who was "likely armed," according to Brooklyn Police.

Parma Police found the man driving westbound on Brookpark Road near Hauserman Road, according to Brooklyn Police. Officers initiated a traffic stop, but the man did not stop until reaching Commerce Parkway.

Upon stopping, Brooklyn Police said the man reached into his backseat before exiting the vehicle, and then he "approached officers and was shot."

Parma Police later said in a news release that the 29-year-old man was armed with a gun and had made "suicidal statements."

According to Parma Police, "Officers were unable to locate the male at his residence but observed items indicating he may have been planning to harm himself. Officers subsequently located the male in the area of Brookpark Road west of Hauserman Road. During the encounter, the male exited his vehicle while armed with a firearm and did not comply with officers’ commands. An officer-involved shooting ensued."

No officers were hurt in the shooting.

According to Parma Police, officers provided first aid to the man, who was then taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Authorities said they will identify the man after notifying his family.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was called to investigate the shooting. The Brooklyn Police Department is assisting with the investigation.