Parma school board member resigns following shooting death of student

Following the shooting death of a Valley Forge High School student, a Parma City School Board member announced her resignation, citing "internal conflict amongst the board," regarding the student's death, according to the resignation letter.

Board member Dr. Leah Euerle sent her resignation letter on Saturday, saying the weight of her position on the board has become "overwhelming" for her and her family after an 18-year-old student fatally shot herself inside the school's cafeteria last week.

Euerle noted in her letter that the board's conflict and misrepresentation of the shooting "has made it increasingly difficult to continue in a constructive and sustainable way."

"What should be a time of healing and support has instead brought harassment, threats, misinformation, and hostility," Euerle said in her letter.

Read the full letter below:

"April 25, 2026



Dear Mr. Nuccio and members of the Parma City School District community,



After much thought, I have made the difficult decision to resign from my position on the school board. With the tragic recent event, the weight of this role has become overwhelming for me and my family. What should be a time of healing and support has instead brought harassment, threats, misinformation, and hostility. The ongoing internal conflict amongst the board, combined with continuous misrepresentation of events, has made it increasingly difficult to continue in a constructive and sustainable way. I accepted this position to serve students, staff, and our community with integrity and good intentions, and while my time was brief, my commitment to that purpose was genuine.



I am praying for the family of [the student]. As a mother, I cannot begin to fathom the loss of a child, and my heart is with them during this unimaginable time. I am also keeping in my thoughts the students of Valley Forge High School, along with students throughout our district and surrounding communities, as the impact of this loss reaches far beyond Parma Heights. I hope the students are able to lean on one another and find strength in supporting each other as they process grief and begin to heal. As a former secondary teacher, my thoughts are also with the staff, who carry the weight of showing up for students while processing their own grief. Educators are often expected to be a steady presence in moments of crisis, and I recognize the emotional toll that takes as they work to comfort students, maintain stability in the classrooms, and navigate their own healing.



Our community has every right to feel hurt, angry, confused, and heartbroken. Those emotions are real and valid. My hope is that we do not allow this tragedy to be used in ways that create further harm or division. This tragedy also reminds us that mental health must remain a priority, with strong support systems for students and families. Our students are watching how adults respond, and we must model the respect, compassion, and integrity we hope to see in them. I also hope this moment prompts continued reflection on school safety and mental health supports, not only at the local level, but also through broader conversations at the state and federal levels, so that meaningful, lasting improvements can be made for all students.



This decision was not made lightly, but my first responsibility will always be to protect my family and prioritize their well-being. I remain hopeful for the future of our district and for healing within the community. Our students deserve leadership that is focused on unity, truth, and what is best for them.



Effective May 7, 2026, I respectfully resign my seat on the school board.



Sincerely,



Dr. Leah Euerle"

The shooting, which took place Monday afternoon, prompted Valley Forge and Normandy high schools to be closed until Friday.

Police say an officer arrived within about 90 seconds, secured the weapon, and began administering first aid along with fire personnel. The student later died from her injuries.

Student dies from self-inflicted gunshot in Valley Forge High School cafeteria

RELATED: Student dies from self-inflicted gunshot in Valley Forge High School cafeteria

Authorities investigating said the student had no intent to harm anyone else but herself, and that the gun belonged to a family member. No charges have been filed.

Officials have not released details about how they determined there was no intent to harm others, citing the active investigation. They are also reviewing whether the student had any concerning online activity, including posts referencing past school violence.