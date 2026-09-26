Pedestrian hit, killed by car involved in multi-vehicle crash in Highland Square

AKRON — A man was killed early Saturday morning in Akron's Highland Square neighborhood after he was struck by a car while walking across West Market Street. The driver hit the pedestrian before striking three other vehicles.

Akron police were called to the area of West Market Street and South Highland Avenue just after 2 a.m. They said that a 45-year-old woman was driving a red Chrysler 300 westbound on West Market Street when she first struck the 35-year-old man, then struck a Buick Encore and two additional parked vehicles.

The pedestrian died at the scene. Both the 45-year-old woman and the 57-year-old driver of the Buick were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but they are not believed to be life-threatening.

The Akron Police Accident Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash, and traffic officers believe speed was a factor in the crash. The traffic officers also noted signs that the 45-year-old woman driver might have been impaired. Investigators are reviewing the evidence to determine the appropriate charges.