Police identify body found Friday in Cuyahoga River near Lorain-Carnegie bridge

A body was found in the Cuyahoga River on Friday, according to the Cleveland Division of Police.

Authorities said the body of Thomas Sterling Massey, 26, was found in the Cuyahoga River under the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge near the intersection of Carter and Scranton Roads.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

