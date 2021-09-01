Police: Missing Medina Township mother found safe

MEDINA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A missing mother who disappeared without a trace last month from Medina Township has been found safe, according to Medina Township police.

Jane Milota, 53, vanished on Aug. 9 after dropping off her adult son off at his job at The Westfield Inn.

Police said Milota was found around 4 p.m. Wednesday. She was with her car, but police didn't specify if she was found in our area or out of state.

A preliminary investigation indicates that Milota left of her own accord. There is nothing criminal about the investigation, police said.

