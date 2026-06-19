Police report: Cleveland officer who was shot at Euclid home was caught in domestic fight

EUCLID, Ohio — An off-duty Cleveland police officer who was shot at a Euclid home was caught in the middle of a domestic fight, according to a police report.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on June 13 at a home on Fuller Avenue.

Cleveland police officer wounded in shooting during fight at Euclid home

RELATED: Cleveland police officer wounded in shooting during fight at Euclid home

A report released by Euclid Police says six adults and five children were at the home for a family dinner and a kids’ sleepover, including the shooting victim.

Around midnight, a 24-year-old man from Cleveland Heights tried to break into the home.

The report says the man had been in a recent relationship with a woman at the home who was pregnant.

The pregnant woman told police the man she had previously been involved with had threatened to shoot her if she didn’t come out and speak with him, and that he believed he was the father of the unborn child.

The report says the victim was shot in the rear-end while trying to de-escalate the situation. Cleveland police confirmed that the victim is one of their own and is protected from identification under Marsy’s Law. The officer was off duty at the time of the shooting.

The officer is expected to be OK.

At last check, the suspected shooter has not been caught.