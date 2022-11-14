Preparing for the cold: 60% increase reported in winter energy assistance demand

CLEVELAND — After a frigid weekend, with some places even seeing snow, the cold is now top of mind for many.

At Step Forward's Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) offices, leaders told News 5 even before the temperature dropped, the need for heating assistance was already up.

"We’ve had a nearly 25% increase in the number of phone calls and about a 60% increase in the number of clients who’ve called to make appointments for the winter crisis program this year," Step Forward energy assistance services director Paul Billups said.

As Billups points out, that amounts to more than 26,000 calls for energy assistance in a span of three weeks.

"About 30% of our clients over the summer were new clients, so we’re expecting that trend to continue into the winter," Billups added.

Families who need help paying for heating costs can apply for one of their energy assistance programs by clicking here.

Back in August, News 5 notified viewers that natural gas prices had doubled in a little more than a year.

Since then, prices appear to be declining after peaking earlier this year. However, they’re still about the same or even more than 15% higher compared to the same time last year.

Homeowners can switch natural gas suppliers through Ohio's Energy Choice website and compare rates.

Governor Mike DeWine

However, even with increasing costs, Billups told News 5 he’s not worried about fulfilling the demand through this federal program.

"We’re not going to run out of funding, that’s the one thing I’m sure of," he said.

