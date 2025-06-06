Prosecutors ask judge to send East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King to prison

CLEVELAND, OH — Citing what they called a serious and escalating course of criminal conduct, prosecutors are asking a judge to sentence East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King to prison following his conviction on corruption charges.

A jury found King guilty on 10 criminal counts, including theft in office, having an unlawful interest in a public contract, representation by a public official, filing a false financial disclosure statement and soliciting improper compensation.

East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King and former Councilman Ernest Smith guilty on multiple charges

Investigators said that while serving as mayor, King authorized more than $76,000 in city contracts and payments to companies owned by King or his family. King was also found guilty of his role in the improper use of a city vehicle and gas card for personal reasons by former East Cleveland City Councilman Ernest Smith.

In a sentencing memorandum filed with the court, prosecutors wrote King’s crimes were all “manifestations of his abuse of power, his belief that certain laws did not apply to him, and/or his conclusion that these laws could be either ignored entirely or adhered-to in only the most superficial or artificial way.”

Prosecutors also asked the judge to consider sentencing King to consecutive prison sentences, extending the time he would spend behind bars.

“It would not be disproportionate to the seriousness of King’s crimes as mayor or the danger his crimes posed to the ethical, responsible governance of the City of East Cleveland to impose consecutive sentences,” wrote Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Andrew Rogalski.

King and Smith were scheduled to be sentenced on Monday. According to the court docket, those sentencings will be rescheduled.

King was suspended from office earlier this year following his indictment.

East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King suspended from office

