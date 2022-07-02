Rallies, marches planned this weekend for Jayland Walker

AKRON, Ohio — This weekend, community leaders and residents in Akron will attend rallies and marches to show their support for 25-year-old Jayland Walker who was fatally shot by police on Monday.

Saturday

There will be a rally at Second Baptist Church, 690 S. Main St., from 2 to 4 p.m.

A prayer vigil is also planned for Saturday at Grace Park, located near N. College and Park streets. It starts around 6 p.m.

Sunday

Sunday afternoon, the Akron NAACP will hold a rally and march. The event starts around 2:30 p.m. near Quaker Station, located in the 130 block of S. Broadway Street, and then marchers will head to Akron City Hall.

The shooting

Walker, 25, was shot and killed early Monday by Akron police. Captain Dave Laughlin, of the Akron Police Department, said it all started after midnight when two officers were trying to stop a car on Tallmadge Avenue in Akron’s North Hill neighborhood.

Within a few seconds of being on Route 8, officers said a firearm was discharged from Walker’s vehicle.

Officers pursued him down Route 8 and I-77 where he exited into the Firestone Park Area before jumping out and fleeing on foot, heading northbound through a grassy area into a parking lot at Bridgestone.

According to Laughlin, Walker's actions "caused the officers to perceive he posed a deadly threat to them," and officers opened fire in response, striking Walker.

The entire incident lasted just minutes.

Preliminary medical examiner records reveal disturbing images from Jayland Walker’s autopsy, including more than 60 markers indicating "defects" on Walker's body that may be gunshot wounds from bullets fired by Akron Police officers.

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and Police Chief Steve Mylett announced that they will hold a press conference on Sunday at 1 p.m. to provide new information and release body camera video related to Walker's death.

