Ready to run? The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Half Marathon, News 5K, 10K and relay are coming up

We hope you're ready to run (or walk), because the annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Half Marathon, News 5K, 10K and relay is set to take place on Aug. 17.

The event, which News 5 helps sponsor, will start and end at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame that morning. Here are the start times:



The half marathon starts at 7 a.m. Click here to register.

The relay will also start at 7 a.m. Click here to register.

The 10K and News 5K start at 7:30 a.m. Click here to register.

Volunteers will start at 6:30 a.m. Click here to register.

This year, bands will line the route to play for the runners. Additionally, runners will receive a "Rockin" T-shirt and medal, a post-race party at Nuevo with free beer for 21+ participants and more.

For Half Marathon runners, you will receive free entry to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

While the deadline has passed for discounted tickets, registration is open until the day of the race. You can register online or in person on Aug. 17.

