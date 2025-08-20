Richland County seniors prove it's never too late to find love

ONTARIO, Ohio — You never know when love can sneak up on you— and at what age.

That was certainly the case for a Richland County couple who recently tied the knot as octogenarians.

At the Ohio Health Ontario Health & Fitness Center, you'll find Gisela Shoemaker, 84, and Hans Reich, 88, walking on the track hand-in-hand at least five days a week.

News 5 Cleveland

"Sometimes we come on Saturday, and then, it's McDonald's pancakes," Shoemaker said.

Reich first noticed Shoemaker a few years back at the fitness center.

While he was walking, his eyes were drawn to her on a cardio machine.

"She was always in the front row and I kept looking over, but that's as far as it got," Reich said.

Reich and Shoemaker were born in different parts of Germany. They moved to Northeast Ohio in the 50s and 60s, respectively.

Both were widowed. Reich was married for 19 years before his wife passed away in the 80s. Shoemaker lost her husband of 51 years four years ago.

In March of 2021, Shoemaker was convinced by a friend, who also belonged to the fitness center, to walk with Reich on the track, figuring they had so much in common and maybe they would find a connection.

"We really connected and we had a lot of similar things in common," Shoemaker said.

The daily laps continued, and the courtship grew stronger.

After living as a bachelor for four decades, Reich decided to pop the question.

"It's not that easy after being single for that long and say, 'Let's hitch. Let's get married,'" he said.

But Shoemaker said yes, they bought rings, and on July 10, they were married at the Richland County Courthouse.

"I love him," Shoemaker said. "I wouldn't trade him in."

The next day, their friend, Jane Valdepena, threw them a wedding reception.

Katie Lowe | OhioHealth

"It's a real love story. I love it," Valdepena said.

The celebration took place at the same place where their love blossomed— the fitness center.

"There's still love in your heart for someone that you could love again, and I think that's the message to other people here," Valdepena added.

Shoemaker and Reich agree and believe their story proves it's never too late to find love.

"I think it's beautiful," Reich said.

The couple has been moving out of their homes, and now they have a place together. They're adjusting to their new lives as newlyweds.

"You got to be on your toes. You gotta be good," Reich said.

Asked to express in German how she feels about Reich, Shoemaker spoke in her native language, and then translated the words that can resonate at any age: "I love you forever."