Rocky River school resource officer placed on leave due to investigation

The Rocky River Police Department is investigating an incident that occurred between a high school student and a school resource officer within the Rocky River City School District.

According to authorities, the school district contacted the department about the officer being in communication with a student. The district described the communication to be “inconsistent with his role as an SRO.”

The officer was placed under paid leave and removed from his role after preliminary information suggested he may have violated Rocky River Police Department policy, police said.

The investigation is still ongoing, and this story will be updated as more information is learned.

