Sandusky man to be sentenced for murdering wife, Regina Rowe Hicks in 2001

A Sandusky man who was found guilty last month of murdering his wife is set to be sentenced Friday afternoon.

The defendant, Paul Hicks, was found guilty of three counts of murder and one count of kidnapping on Dec. 19, 2025, in connection with the death of his wife, Regina Rowe Hicks, back in 2001.

Watch:

'We can breathe': Sandusky man found guilty in wife's murder

RELATED: Sandusky man found guilty in wife's murder

The sentencing is set for 1 p.m. in the Huron County Court of Common Pleas.

This story will be updated after he is sentenced.

What happened

Hicks' murder was a cold case that haunted the community for a quarter of a century.

Watch:

'I'm never giving up': A community coming together to help solve 23-year-old cold case

RELATED: A community coming together to help solve 23-year-old cold case

In 2001, Regina went missing in Huron County while on the way to pick up her son. Her family searched for her until she was found four days later in the passenger seat of her car in a pond in Huron County. Her autopsy showed bruising on her head, and authorities didn’t believe it was an accident. In 2025, Hicks was indicted on murder and kidnapping charges.