Second earthquake in a week shakes Lake County Sunday night

File image.
Posted at 11:10 PM, Aug 27, 2023
An earthquake has been reported in Lake County Sunday night, making it the second one in a week, according to the United States Geological Survey.

A 4.0 magnitude earthquake shook Madison around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

