She's 26 and will run 26 miles on September 26, 2026

AKRON, Ohio — A string of 26s inspired an Akron woman to sign up for her first marathon — and to run it for a cause close to her heart.

Kaileigh Sly, 26, will toe the starting line Saturday at the 24th annual Akron Marathon, which draws about 8,000 runners for its marathon, half marathon and team relay events. The race falls on September 26, 2026 — a date that felt like more than a coincidence to Sly.

"When I turned 26 that I was gonna run 26 miles for my 26th birthday in 2026 on September 26th," Sly said. "There's a lot of 26's there, but it felt like a sign."

Beyond her personal goal, Sly is raising money for the Alzheimer's Association through its "Do What You Love to End ALZ" program. She has collected more than $1,300 in donations so far.

"Being able to raise money for something that's so important to me, when I do it, it's something that I am beyond grateful for," Sly said.

The cause is personal. Sly's grandfather, Donald Sly, a Navy veteran, had Alzheimer's disease. He died 10 years ago. She remembers him as a "walking ray of sunshine" who loved to dance.

"Once the Alzheimer's started taking over, it slowly starts to fade away that person that you're so used to," Sly said.

Ashley Hendricks with the Alzheimer's Association said 7 million people across the nation have been diagnosed with Alzheimer's and dementia. She said efforts like Sly's make a difference — even beyond the dollars raised.

"Raising awareness does not mean having to spend or have a lot of donations come in. It is literally just getting the word out there," Hendricks said.

The "Do What You Love to End ALZ" program has generated over $100 million since 2014, Hendricks said.

As Sly runs 26.2 miles through the streets of Akron on Saturday, she said she will feel her grandfather beside her for every mile.

"Having him right next to me, being able to feel his spirit," Sly said. "High 5's along the way."

For Sly, the numbers may be coincidental — but her purpose is not.

"You can truly be whoever you want to be and do everything that you want to do," Sly said.

Marathon weekend kicks off Friday with a Kids Fun Run at 6 p.m. The FirstEnergy Marathon, Half Marathon and Team Relay starts at 7 a.m. in Downtown Akron.