Shooters restaurant and bar to reopen in the Flats on March 18, after major makeover

CLEVELAND — Shooters, a riverfront mainstay, is set to reopen March 18 after a multimillion-dollar makeover.

The ownership group behind the reimagined restaurant and bar announced the opening date early Thursday.

A partnership between TurnDev, a local real estate developer, and investors including Colson Baker, the singer and performer known as MGK or Machine Gun Kelly, bought the business and took over the Shooters lease in 2024. The restaurant closed for renovations that year.

They originally hoped to reopen late last summer but ended up delaying the rollout while finishing the last stages of construction.

Shooters in the Flats sets course for late summer reopening. Take a look inside.

RELATED: Shooters in the Flats sets course for reopening, under new ownership

In a news release, the new owners — not identified by name — said they took on the project to "celebrate the water, the grit, the joy, the legacy of this place and our city. We grew up here and believe Shooters is for everyone. Families during the day, boaters in the afternoon, concert crowds at night."

Shooters will initially be open only in the afternoons and evenings, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday, and from 4 pm. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The owners expect to add brunch and live entertainment over the next few months. They hope to open an expanded deck, including a new waterfront stage and a boat dock, in May.

Chef Ryan Boone said the menu will have a "coastal Cleveland" theme, offering a mix of classics and new dishes.

Michelle Jarboe is the business growth and development reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on X @MJarboe or email her at Michelle.Jarboe@wews.com.