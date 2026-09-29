Should backyard bees be allowed? Barberton community weighs in

BARBERTON, Ohio — A potential ordinance that could change beekeeping in Barberton is stirring up quite the buzz, with people on both sides speaking out against it.

“It’s a good thing for this community,” said Barberton beekeeper, George ‘Tom’ Walters.

RELATED LINK: Barberton considers new beekeeping rules as some neighbors raise safety concerns

Ever since our story last Wednesday, News 5 has been hearing from people like Walters, one of 360 registered beekeepers in Summit County, who supports Barberton City Council’s efforts to create stronger beekeeping guidelines and practices.

“The ordinance that we have, it dates back to 1957, and there are no regulations where it’s concerned. It doesn’t say you can’t have bees. It does have a stipulation that says the city has at their discretion; they can make you remove or get rid of your bees. This needs to change. This ordinance needs to go through,” said Walters.

On the other hand, News 5 has also heard from people like Tracy Reed who said she doesn’t want the ordinance to pass because she said it’s a matter of life and death after she just experienced a severe, life-threatening allergic reaction in August.

“I’ve went into anaphylactic reaction twice, died once from it, and by the grace of God, I was brought back,” said Reed, who lives in Barberton.

But Reed said she’s still on edge, especially after learning about Barberton City Council’s plans.

“If any of my neighbors on either side got bees, beehives, I would put my house on the market and move out of Barberton. I will not live in that kind of fear,” said Reed.

During Monday’s city council meeting, Tracy’s husband, Ross, said he and his wife are not against bees. They just don’t believe Barberton is the right place for beekeeping.

“If we were rural, and you do it outside of town, that’s one thing. You got lots of room. But here, you can see, we’re just way too close,” said Ross Reed.

Yet, Walters disagrees.

“I feel badly that there’s so much ire about this because again in other communities, there’s hardly been much discussion,” said Walters. “It’s something that’s needed. The bees need our help.”

Before council votes on Oct. 12, Ross hopes members will consider adding guidance that would give neighbors more control.

“I would like the wording put in there that if anybody wants beehives in their yard that neighbors on all sides have to sign off on it for them to be allowed to do that,” said Tracy Reed.