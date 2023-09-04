Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Six children, two adults injured after car crashes into pole Sunday night

Cleveland police
File Image
Cleveland police
Posted at 8:44 PM, Sep 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-03 20:44:02-04

Cleveland Police is investigating a car crash that injured eight Sunday night.

A car crashed into a pole near West 58th Street and Denison Avenue, causing six children and two adults to be transported to a local hospital, police said.

All people involved are in critical condition, according to authorities.

Police are advising people to avoid the area at this time.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Evening

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we’re following through on impactful stories from your community.