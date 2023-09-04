Six children, two adults injured after car crashes into pole Sunday night

Cleveland Police is investigating a car crash that injured eight Sunday night.

A car crashed into a pole near West 58th Street and Denison Avenue, causing six children and two adults to be transported to a local hospital, police said.

All people involved are in critical condition, according to authorities.

Police are advising people to avoid the area at this time.

