South Euclid police looking for missing 13-year-old girl

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — The South Euclid Police Department is looking for a 13-year-old girl who has been missing since Monday after leaving her home without permission.

Makiya Simmons is tall with a thin build, and was last seen wearing a black Nike hoodie, white Nike shoes and a backpack.

"While initially investigating, officers located items in her home which have heightened concerns over her disappearance," police said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 216-381-1234 or email officer Joe Di Lillo at JDiLillo@sepolice.us.

