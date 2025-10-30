State providing $25 million for food assistance as loss of SNAP benefits looms

The state announced Thursday that it will provide up to $25 million in support for food assistance to help individuals and families who are at risk of losing SNAP benefits on Nov. 1.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed an executive order Thursday directing the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services to allocate $7 million to food banks across the state and up to $18 million in emergency relief benefits to more than 63,000 residents.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services will use Temporary Assistance for Needy Families funds and said it will double the monthly benefits for Ohio Works First recipients, who are low-income families with children at or below 50% of the federal poverty level.

Recipients will receive their usual monthly benefits on Nov. 1, and as long as SNAP benefits are unavailable throughout November, they will also receive an additional weekly benefit equal to approximately one-quarter of their typical monthly allotment.

“While we will always do everything we can to support Ohioans who need it most, this is not a viable, long-term solution,” DeWine said in a statement. “SNAP is a federal program that is specifically federally funded. The best solution remains the simplest one: pass the continuing resolution and reopen the federal government.”

On Tuesday, during a visit to Northeast Ohio, DeWine said the state was considering options for SNAP recipients amid the looming end of benefits.

Ohio Senate President Rob McColley said the plan announced on Thursday will redirect resources rather than using the Budget Stabilization Fund (BSF).

“The BSF is there to protect Ohio’s balanced budget from any potential unexpected shortfalls,” McColley said in a statement. “This plan simply redirects resources to neighborhood food banks that work on the front lines with families who need help during this challenging time.”

About 1.4 million Ohioans receive SNAP benefits each month, and nearly 200,000 reside in Cuyahoga County.

