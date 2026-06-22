Strangers rally to help 79-year-old Willoughby nurse cited for failing to maintain her property

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — A group of strangers, united by kindness, descended on a Willoughby woman's home to help clean up her property after her story tugged at heartstrings and sparked action.

Beverly Thomas, a 79-year-old retired nurse, was summoned to court earlier this month for failure to maintain her property. Thomas said she can no longer care for her property because of arthritis and tremors.

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On a fixed income, she said she cannot afford legal bills or landscaping costs.

After we told you her story, Northeast Ohioans responded in a huge way.

Volunteers arrived to weed, haul garbage, and landscape both the front and back yards of Thomas' home.

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David Courtwright, who lives in Lorain County, drove across Northeast Ohio to lend a hand.

"I have to do something to help out, to make a difference," Courtwright said.

He took time off work to be there.

“I'm glad I did it. We're making somebody's day," Courtwright said.

Melanie Parker, a special education teacher, also rolled up her sleeves to help.

"I decided that if I was in the same situation, I would want someone to help me too, so here I am," Parker said.

Norburt Sanek is a lawn care professional. He has lived in the north end of Willoughby for 20 years. He agreed to organize the volunteers who reached out to News5 to help. He said the group is committed to seeing the project through. The work started on Thursday and will take several days.

“I came from a Catholic family. This is how I was brought up, this is what you do, look out for neighbors,” said Sanek.

Thomas said the outpouring of support moved her deeply.

"I didn't know there were kind people out there willing to help like this. I'm touched," Thomas said.

She expressed gratitude to everyone who gave their time.

"I hope God blesses them for giving of their time to help somebody who can't do it anymore. Thank you one and all," Thomas said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help cover services that are not being donated.