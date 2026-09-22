Suspect held on $500,000 bond following deadly shooting in New Philadelphia

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio — A 26-year-old man appeared in court Tuesday charged with murder following a fatal shooting Sunday in a New Philadelphia neighborhood.

Paul Kinlaw is accused of killing 42-year-old Christopher Damron during a fight inside a home on 2nd Street Southwest. Around 4 p.m. Sunday, New Philadelphia police received two 911 hang-up calls, followed by a third call reporting a shooting at the residence.

During an initial appearance Tuesday, Magistrate Christine Weimer read the charge against Kinlaw.

"Count one, murder," Weimer said. "On or about September 20th, 2026, in Tuscarawas County, Ohio, you did purposely cause the death of a victim."

Weimer set Kinlaw's bond at $500,000 on charges of murder and felonious assault.

Police say Kinlaw, who is from North Carolina, got into a fight with Damron. During the struggle, Kinlaw pulled a gun, according to Detective Chad Dorsey.

"A firearm was produced and two rounds were fired which struck Mr. Damron who was later pronounced deceased," Dorsey said.

Dorsey said the two men knew each other.

"The suspect is dating the victim's girlfriend's daughter," Dorsey said.

After the shooting, Kinlaw was spotted down the street. McKenna Sullivan, who works at a nearby pizza shop, watched police arrive and arrest him.

"And I watched them put him in handcuffs. As soon as he heard the cop cars, his hands were up," Sullivan said. "Then I watched him get put in the back of a cop car and then there was commotion all the way down the road."

Dorsey described the moment officers made contact with Kinlaw.

"Saw a male there shirtless with his hands in the air," Dorsey said. "Asked him if he was part of that altercation that they were responding to. He said, 'Yes.' They immediately took him into custody."

Dorsey declined to comment on any statements Kinlaw made following the shooting or whether Kinlaw claimed self-defense.

"Self-defense is an affirmative defense, so that is not something that weighs into our investigation. This is handled through the court process," Dorsey said.

Both police and a relative of Damron said he had spent time in prison. Records show he was a registered sex offender.

Police say the shooting was an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the public, but the violence left neighbors and nearby workers shaken.

"It was very confusing at first, and then, it was a little scary knowing that someone got shot right down the road from where I work," Sullivan said.

Kinlaw's next court hearing is expected within two weeks.