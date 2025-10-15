Theft case against Cleveland chief city planner dismissed

Cleveland's Chief City Planner, Kim Scott, was in court Wednesday morning for a preliminary hearing regarding felony theft charges against her.

During Wednesday's hearing, the motion to dismiss the case against Scott was granted.

Scott was arrested on Oct. 1 after she was accused of falsifying FMLA paperwork and stealing 117 hours of paid leave from the City of Cleveland.

Cleveland's chief city planner has been charged with theft

The alleged victim in this case is Farid Abdul Malik, who passed away in June 2025. According to Malik's daughter, who News 5 spoke with earlier this month, Scott was a close family friend.

However, Malik's daughter said that the friendship had been severed after Scott allegedly pretended to be married to her father for financial gain after his death.

Scott was placed on administrative leave without pay.

She has worked for Cleveland since 2007, and in her position, she oversees and reviews development plans for projects done in Cleveland.