Cleveland chief city planner arrested on felony charge

Cleveland City Hall
CLEVELAND — Cleveland's chief city planner, Kim Scott, was arrested and is facing a felony charge, according to the Cleveland Municipal Court.

Scott was arrested on Wednesday on a theft charge, a felony of the fifth degree, according to the municipal court.

She has been placed on unpaid administrative leave.

Scott has worked for Cleveland since 2007, and in her position, oversees and reviews development plans for projects done in Cleveland.

No further details are available at this time.

