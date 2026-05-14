There's plenty of Cleveland to be found in the Navy's newest USS Cleveland

CLEVELAND — In Cleveland's North Coast Harbor, the USS Cleveland sits in these final hours before being placed into active duty, representative of the city whose name she carries, bold, tough and solid. So it's only fitting that Cleveland just isn't on the ship; it's literally in her.

The military-grade steel plate that gives the ship its strength is supplied by Cleveland-based Cleveland Cliffs. The welds holding those plates together are from Lincoln-Electric. There are also local component parts by Parker Hannifin and TransDigm.

"There's literally hundreds, if not thousands, of components that were built here in Cleveland," said the ship's Commanding Officer, Bruce Hallett. "It's really a neat thing to be able to bring this ship back here."

And it should be no surprise that Sherwin-Williams, the Cleveland-based paint company that "covers the earth," also covers this ship.

"We've developed a lot of cutting-edge technology that's on this ship from a coatings perspective," said Taylor Lewis, Sherwin-Williams Marine and Rail Sales Director. "Our company has a very longstanding relationship with the U.S. Navy. So all of the coatings that we design and develop here in Northeast Ohio with our brilliant R&D team that sits down in our brand new Brecksville Technology Center really brings to the forefront of coatings technology, which allows these ships to stay in service for a very long period of time."

The ship's seal is an homage to the city, its skyline featured prominently, the open book and winged Rod of Asclepius a tribute to our universities and world-class healthcare, and its motto "Forge a Legacy" surrounded by the year of Cleveland's founding in 1796.

Inside, you'll find the ship's main corridor has been dubbed Euclid Avenue, featuring a mural of the city, another is named St. Clair, and there's also East 9th and below deck, there's a Browns-inspired weight room.

A question many may wonder is how this ship, the last of the Navy's Littoral Combat Ships to be built, ever got paired with Cleveland?

"I was the Under Secretary of the Navy, and I was here for Navy Week," said Shaker Heights native Thomas Modly of his visit in the fall of 2018. "I was just thinking about the fact that there were no ships named after the City of Cleveland, and I know that there had been in the past. So when I was here, I texted my boss, Secretary Spencer at the time and said, 'Hey, we should name a ship after the City of Cleveland.'"

He agreed, and a month later, Modly said they returned to make it official, revealing the name on the deck of the USS Cod.

"It's certainly one of those things I never thought I'd be able to do. You know, sometimes you end up in these jobs by complete accident, but I was very fortunate to be asked to serve as the under secretary and then the acting secretary of the Navy, so I figured I had an opportunity to do something to connect the Navy even closer to the city I grew up in, and so I took that chance," Modly said.

His wife, Robyn Modley, was named the ship's sponsor, a role assigned to a female civilian bestowing good luck and divine protection over the seagoing vessel and all that sails aboard it.

"My job is to be a champion for the sailors; I'm their advocate. I'm the only permanent member of the crew. When the crew comes and goes throughout the next 25 years, or so, I'll still be there," said Robyn Modly. "It's an extension of my heart. I've observed that they are caring, lovely humans who are just truly dedicated to serving their country."

Set to lead this ship into service is its Commander, Bruce Hallet. But while Navy commander is indeed a hefty title, it should be pointed out that he's already served in an equally important role in the namesake home of his ship as captain, Captain of the Dawg Pound last fall, getting to smash the guitar before the Browns game against the Baltimore Ravens.

"It was a phenomenal experience," said Hallet. "Just the ability for not only me but for some of the crew to actually go out and experience that and get involved in the community was just one of the best experiences I've ever had in the Navy."

The USS Cleveland will be formally commissioned during a ceremony Saturday morning.

