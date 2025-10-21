'This is mine’: Rocky River runner reclaims trail, finishes first marathon after attack

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — This is the story we first brought you back in September: a woman out for a run at the Rocky River Reservation was attacked — and more than six weeks later, the person responsible is still out there.

But this past weekend, she didn’t just reach one goal — she conquered two.

The last time we saw Vani Shukla, her nose was broken, and cuts and bruises were still fresh. She had been ambushed from behind while training for a marathon at the Rocky River Reservation. She fought back until she lost consciousness. When she woke up, she was covered in blood.

But this week — she stands proud. Because she didn’t give up on her dream of running her first marathon.

“You're stronger than you know, you're more capable than you think,” said Shukla.

The journey wasn’t easy.

“So I had moments where I was like, I’m going to pull out. Like, I don't think I can do this,” said Shukla.

Step by step, she laced up her shoes — again and again — running more miles each day.

Shukla was locked in on one goal: Crossing that finish line.

“I remember when I was in the hospital, one of the things I said—I was, like, I don't care what it takes. I am crossing that finish line, if I have to crawl,” said Shukla

During the final leg of her training, she wanted to conquer something first, so she returned to the very spot where she was attacked.

“I stopped and I stared and I was like, OK, I’m taking this back. Like, this is mine. Like, this is not yours. I'm going to do it anyway. Like, nice try, but it takes a lot more than that to keep me down,” said Shukla.

Just a few days later, in Columbus, she reached her goal.

“Making it to the start line was such a privilege. I had, like, an emotional moment, like standing there,” said Vani.

She didn’t just start that race; she finished it. Her very first marathon.

“It meant a lot and honestly, I think it means every single mile means just a little bit more to me, because it felt like it wasn't something I was just doing for myself anymore,” said Shukla.

As for the investigation, News 5 reached out to Cleveland Metro Parks police. They sent us this statement:

"This remains an active investigation. While there are no public updates at this time, the Cleveland metro parks police department continues to work diligently to identify a suspect and bring justice to the victim," the statement read.

Shukla says she last heard from the police a few weeks ago. The most recent update: DNA had been recovered from the scene, and investigators were still waiting for the results. When asked how she felt knowing her attacker still hadn’t been caught, she said:

“Not great, but I’m hopeful that they will get what they need from the DNA,” said Shukla.

As Shukla celebrates this personal victory, she tells News 5 it wasn’t just for her — it was for every runner out there. After a horrific experience, she’s moved forward — and hopes her story reminds others that nothing can stop you.

“You should be able to go for any goal that you want, no matter how big or crazy it might seem,” said Shukla.

For now, Shukla is going to keep running — and she’s already looking forward to her next marathon.