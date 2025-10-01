'This is your school, and you deserve it': Ribbon cut at new CMSD preK-8 school

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Metropolitan School District is shaking things up as it works to improve academics for every child across the city and save money.

On Wednesday, leaders held a ribbon-cutting at the new Clark PreK-8 School on the west side.

The rebuild was approved in 2019 and is part of a program funded through state and local funds.

The new building is now also the home to students from the nearby Walton School, which closed after last school year.

News 5 Cleveland The new building is nearly 100,000 square feet.

Students gathered in the gym before the ribbon was cut.

“This is a special day to celebrate this beautiful building that so many people played a role in establishing,” said principal Amanda Rodriguez, who’s been leading the school for 20 years.

Other speakers included CMSD’s CEO, Dr. Warren Morgan, Cleveland City Councilmember Jenny Spencer, the City of Cleveland’s Chief of Education Michele Pomerantz, and Chair of CMSD’s Board of Education Sara Elaqad.

“May this new school building be a hub for growth, curiosity and connection,” Elaqad said.

Pomerantz told students, “This is your school and you deserve it. Inside these halls you’re going to explore, discover and imagine. You’re going to be challenged. You’re going to be supported by Principal Rodriguez, and you’re going to be inspired.”

News 5 Cleveland The new Clark PreK-8 School is at the corner of W. 56th St. and Clark Ave.

The new building is modern, with the latest technology, collaborative areas, science labs, career and technical educational spaces, and more.

Merging of students

Rodriguez acknowledged the students and staff who joined them from the old Walton School.

“We have a lot of work to do this year as we merge two schools,” Rodriguez said. “And we have taken it in stride, and we are conquering any obstacles that we’re faced with.”

The old Walton School, about a mile away, closed after last school year. It was only about 39% occupied, with about 250 students. Merging the schools is a move that saves the district money.

As I’ve been reporting for months, CMSD plans additional closures and consolidations as part of its Brighter Futures initiative.

The district is looking to save $90 million over the next several years to avoid running out of cash by 2028.

Neighbors react

I met Jancie Smith, who lives close to the old Walton School.

“When you see boards on the school that once was vibrant, how does that make you feel?” I asked Smith.

“Sad,” she responded. “Sad that we can’t use that school no more."

Smith’s son, Charles, attended the school in the late 1980s. Smith said he had one teacher who made a lasting mark.

“She never gave up on him,” Smith said. “She always told him ‘Keep fighting.’”

Smith said her son went on to be in the U.S. Army and is doing well in life.

She’s concerned about the district’s future plans and about more empty buildings and safety as schools merge and perhaps see student populations increase.

“I hope that they think about this very clearly because there’s too much violence going on in the schools,” Smith said.

Leonilda Rodriguez’s experience with the old Walton School was a bit different.

“My granddaughter went in there for only one week, okay. And I didn’t like it because it was too many fights. And too many parents arguing with the teachers.”

Leonilda said her granddaughter, Arica, ended up going to a private school and now enjoys a career in the military. She said she doesn’t want the buildings the district decides to close to sit and rot.

“It makes me feel bad because it’s a waste, okay. They should do something. Make something for the homeless. I’ve seen a lot of homeless people… don’t know where to go,” Leonilda said.

District prepares to make tough decisions

Leaders are currently holding a second round of community conversations as they seek community input for their Building Brighter Futures Initiative.

Recommendations on which schools to close and consolidate will eventually be presented to the district’s Board of Education. Its members will need to approve any changes that will go into effect for the 2026-2027 school year.

Elaqad said students’ success is at the center of all decisions made. She said every young person has immense potential, and it’s the adults’ job to bring it out and provide the right resources and spaces to support them.

“The board is making sure that we’re really guided by data and community voice. So, we’re looking at where our students are now, what kind of facilities and what kind of footprint they will need to be able to succeed today and in the future, and how we can make that possible using the resources that we have,” Elaqad said.

She said Building Brighter Futures will live up to its name.

“So, while yes, there will be tough decisions, in many ways, there will be exciting decisions because the long-term impact of this work of building brighter futures is really that – it’s to build a brighter future for every young person in our district," Elaqad said.

She said in instances where the district merges schools, its academic team works really hard to make sure that all parties involved are supported to create a strong culture that supports every student.

The new Clark may set the example

At Wednesday’s celebration, the principal highlighted the school’s 4.5 stars out of 5 on the most recent state report card.

“And it is because of each of you… students, staff and district leaders who have supported us in this journey,” Rodriguez said.

The district’s CEO echoed the praise and said work to replicate that success is ongoing.

“The work we’re doing through our Building Brighter Futures initiative is to ensure that all kids in the City of Cleveland have access to an excellent education,” Morgan said at the ribbon-cutting ceremony. “Whether they have access to a really great building like you guys now are blessed to have—but more important that all of our kids have access to high-quality curricula and also high-quality schools where all of our schools can be achieving at that three, four and five-star rating. So keep up the great work. We have work to do to make sure we can do this for all of our kids in Cleveland."

The district will hold a ribbon-cutting Thursday morning at the newly renovated Joseph M. Gallagher PreK-8 School. Like Clark PreK-8 School, the work was completed as part of a program funded through state and local funds.