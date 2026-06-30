Thousands without power amid heat wave in Northeast Ohio

Thousands are without power Tuesday night amid a heat wave across Northeast Ohio.

According to FirstEnergy, over 7,000 customers are experiencing power outages. The following Northeast Ohio areas are among the most affected as of 7:25 p.m.:



Cuyahoga County: 4,623

Lorain County: 1,055

Summit County: 106

Power is expected to be restored between 9:30 and 11 p.m., according to FirstEnergy.

These outages come as Northeast Ohio is experiencing temperatures that feel like triple digits.

Cleveland Public Power said service interruptions could be caused by equipment working harder during periods of sustained high demand.

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