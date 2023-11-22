Top Thrill 2 construction speeding along ahead of 2024 season opening

Cedar Point is giving ride warriors a treat ahead of Thanksgiving by sharing an update on the new Top Thrill 2.

In a video released on YouTube, the amusement park revealed the design of the new train cars, which are already at the park.

Painting the existing structure is almost complete.

Michael Maney, vice president of maintenance and construction, said several more columns still need to be installed, and three more pieces of track will be done in the next couple of weeks.

This summer, Cedar Point announced that it will be bringing back the Top Thrill Dragster in a redesigned way.

The Top Thrill 2 will be the world's tallest and fastest triple-launch strata roller coaster, according to a news release from Cedar Point.

The ride will have two 420-foot-tall track towers.



At the start of the ride, riders will be launched at 74 mph to the first 420-foot-tall tower.

During the rollback, the train will shift into reverse for a second launch that could reach speeds of 101 mph.

Riders will then head into the third launch near the top speed of 120 mph.

“Top Thrill 2 will be the boldest and most advanced roller coaster Cedar Point has ever introduced. It’s another one-of-a-kind that could only be built at Cedar Point,” said Carrie Boldman, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point. “Our stamp on the industry is in roller coaster innovation, and today, that’s solidified as we redefine the strata coaster into a mega-thrill that our guests will come from far and wide to experience.”

The ride will open in 2024.

Why did the ride close originally?

In 2021, a metal object later determined to be an L-shaped bracket about the size of a man’s hand dislodged from a train at the top of the 420-foot-tall ride and struck a 44-year-old Michigan woman in the head while she waited in line for the ride.

The woman and her family filed a lawsuit against the park, seeking compensatory and punitive damages for the company and employee’s alleged negligence.

The lawsuit claims that the woman was permanently injured when the part, identified in the lawsuit as a proximity flag plate, came off the coaster and struck her.

It is unknown if the lawsuit has been settled.