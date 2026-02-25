Tougher penalties for drivers who hit crossing guards could be on the way thanks to new bill

OHIO — Ohio lawmakers are pushing for tougher protections for school crossing guards.

A new bill, the Crossing Guard Protection Act, would increase penalties for drivers who don't obey crossing guards' orders.

This new bill would require drivers to obey any lawful orders issued by a school crossing guard while the guard is conducting official duties.

It would also prohibit drivers from harassing, threatening, intimidating, or interfering with the school crossing guard while performing these duties.

Those who violate these rules would be charged with a first-degree misdemeanor. The maximum penalty would be six months in jail and a $1,000 fine. Drivers could face double fines if the offense occurs in a school zone while the lower speed limit is in effect. Drivers would also receive points on their driver's license, which can eventually lead to a suspended license.

"Some are paid, some are volunteers, but there's a shortage," State Representative Tom Young said of crossing guards. "Perhaps this legislation would be an eye opener as well for people to say, now I'm going to be protected and there is a purpose to volunteering and helping kids get to school."

This proposed bill comes just months after a beloved crossing guard was struck and killed in Westlake.

RELATED: Westlake school crossing guard dies after being struck by vehicle

Joe Lazar was hit by a car on September 11 while working at the intersection of Hilliard Boulevard and Dover Center Road near Westlake High School.

He died several weeks later.

The corner where Lazar once stood has been renamed "Joe's Post" in his memory.

The bill is now awaiting a House committee assignment before moving through the legislative process.